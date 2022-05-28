UN envoy seeks thorough probe into rising terror strikes in Afghanistan

Alarmed by continued terror attacks in Afghanistan, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for a thorough and independent investigation of these attacks that have resulted in the killing of dozens of people.

"Alarmed by continuing terror attacks on civilians, including 16 child casualties. Deepest condolences to victims and families of latest attacks #Kabul #Mazar. Flagging as @SR_Afghanistan need for a thorough, independent and resourced investigation of these & other attacks," Richard Bennett tweeted.

Afghanistan had been hit by a series of bomb attacks launched by the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the Taliban regime.

In Wednesday's blasts, at least five worshippers were killed and 17 others wounded in Kabul after a blast ripped through a mosque during evening prayers in Police District (PD) 4. The blast occurred when people were offering prayers in Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent attacks and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said in a statement.

UN chief reiterated his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, including ethnic and religious minorities, as well as their right to freely practice their religion.

Afghanistan is at a crossroads and the de facto authorities, the Taliban, must pursue a path toward stability and freedom for all citizens, especially women, said UN independent expert Bennett, who recently concluded an 11-day visit to the ravaged country.

Bennett had said Afghanistan is facing a plethora of human rights challenges that are having a severe impact on the country's people. However, the Taliban have failed to acknowledge or address the magnitude and gravity of abuses, many of which were committed in their name.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor