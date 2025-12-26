UN expert criticises Bushra Bibi Khan's detention conditions in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], December 26 : United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture has criticised the detention conditions of former Pakistan Prime Minsiter's wife, Bushra Bibi Khan, stating that the conditions fall far below minimum international standards.

Bushra Bibi Khan, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is detained in circumstances that could pose a serious risk to her physical and mental integrity, a UN expert warned, urging authorities to take immediate steps to address the situation, a press release by the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) in the UN stated.

"The State has an obligation to protect Bushra Bibi Khan's health and ensure conditions of detention compatible with human dignity," said Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture.

According to the press release by OHCHR, currently held in Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi Khan is reportedly confined to a small, airless cell that is described as filthy, overheated and infested with insects and rodents. Power cuts allegedly plunge the cell into darkness. She is reportedly given unclean drinking water and food rendered inedible by excessive chilli powder.

These conditions have contributed to significant weight loss of approximately 15 kilograms, recurrent infections, fainting episodes, and untreated medical complications, including a tooth abscess and a stomach ulcer from allegations of contaminated food during an earlier period of detention.

"Such conditions fall far below minimum international standards," Edwards said. "No detainee should be exposed to extreme heat, contaminated food or water, or conditions that aggravate existing medical conditions."

The expert reminded Pakistan that detention conditions and locations must take into account detainees' age, sex, and health circumstances.

Reports also indicate that Bushra Bibi Khan is frequently placed in near-total isolation for more than 22 hours a day, sometimes for periods exceeding ten days, without access to exercise, reading material, legal counsel, family visits, or her personal physicians, the press release said.

"The authorities must ensure Khan has the possibility to communicate with her lawyers and receive visits from family members, and have meaningful human contact throughout her detention," Edwards said.

"Prolonged isolation of this kind heightens psychological distress and impedes access to essential safeguards," the Special Rapporteur said. "Coupled with untreated medical needs, it poses an acute risk."

Bushra Bibi Khan is the wife of Imran Khan, 73, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018-2022. He has also been in jail since his August 2023 arrest.

The Special Rapporteur has formally raised Bushra Bibi Khan's situation with the Government of Pakistan and will continue to monitor developments closely.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a local court in Pakistan extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife in cases linked to the May 9 violence, along with several other matters, while directing the former prime minister to appear at the next hearing either in person or through a video link, according to Dawn.

