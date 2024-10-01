UN expresses concern regarding escalation of hostilities along Blue Line in Lebanon, northern Israel

New York [US], October 1 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations expressed deep concern regarding the sharp escalation of hostilities along the Blue Line and on both sides in Lebanon and northern Israel, warning that these actions endanger both Lebanese and Israeli populations, as well as threatening regional security and stability.

The UN spokesperson stated that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to actively engage with parties to help de-escalate tensions along the Blue Line and prevent further misunderstandings.

He noted that the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, is also working with her contacts for the same purpose, emphasising that the UN fully supports diplomatic efforts to end the violence, restore stability, and alleviate further humanitarian suffering in the region.

The spokesperson renewed the UN's call for the involved parties to immediately de-escalate and to urgently return to comply with the immediate cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

He affirmed that despite the difficult situation in the region, the military and civilian peacekeeping forces of the UN mission remain committed to their mandate and continue to adapt to fulfil the mission's objectives in this highly hostile environment.

He stressed the importance of all actors and parties adhering to their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law as appropriate, and that they must protect civilians by refraining from indiscriminate attacks and taking all possible precautions to avoid, and in any case minimise, incidental civilian casualties.

On the humanitarian front, Imran Riza, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, announced that the recent escalation in Lebanon is catastrophic, with the wave of violence spreading to previously unaffected areas, causing widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure across Lebanon.

He stated, "In less than a week, we have lost at least 700 lives, thousands have been injured, and nearly 1,20,000 people have been displaced, with these numbers continuing to rise. Since October 2023, more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in Lebanon and 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes."

He noted that Joyce Msuya, the Acting UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, has allocated USD10 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund for humanitarian response in Lebanon, in addition to USD10 million previously disbursed earlier this week from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund.

The international official pledged that the UN would continue to closely monitor the humanitarian situation and assess how best to support the Lebanese government, which is leading the humanitarian response. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor