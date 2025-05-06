UN: Flash Floods in Afghanistan's Badakhshan affected over 1,000 households, 150 livestock farmers

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 6 : Recent floods in Afghanistan's Jurm and Baharak districts in Badakhshan province have inflicted significant financial damage on local farmers and herders as per a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Local media outlet Khaama Press reported on Tuesday, citing from the FAO report, that the floods affected over 1,000 households and destroyed 1,233 hectares of agricultural land in the region.

The floods in Badakhshan also impacted 150 livestock farmers and resulted in the loss of over 100 animals, further worsening the economic strain on local communities.

According to the FAO report, wheat farms in the Yamgan district were among the worst hit, suffering extensive damage from overflowing water and sediment.

However, the UN body emphasized that assessments are underway to identify the humanitarian and agricultural needs of remote, hard-to-reach areas.

Local media reports have confirmed that the floods, which occurred four days ago, also led to casualties and widespread material destruction, straining emergency response resources in Badakhshan.

The Khaama Press report noted that international organizations stress the importance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, and sustainable farming practices to safeguard rural livelihoods and food security in vulnerable provinces like Badakhshan, as climate-related disasters become more frequent in Afghanistan.

Last year in May, at least 50 people were killed and dozens more were missing in severe flooding that followed intense rain in north Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

Thousands of homes, hundreds of shops and thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed in these floods and thousands of livestock have perished.

