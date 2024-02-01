"UN has not been a stellar organization": Netanyahu tells UN ambassadors

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, met with a delegation of ambassadors to the UN, including from Malta, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine, Slovenia and Sierra Leone and spoke with them about how UN workers have aided Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"The UN has not been a stellar organization when it comes to dealing with Israel," he told them. "It's often unbelievably tilted. It has the UN Human Rights Commission, so-called Human Rights Commission that devotes an enormous part of its resolutions against Israel, and nothing against Iran or Yemen or other arenas of savagery and aggression."

"I think it's time that the international community and the UN itself understand that UNRWA's mission has to end," said Netanyahu. "UNRWA is self-perpetuating. It is self-perpetuating also in its desire to keep alive the Palestinian refugee issue. And we need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA if we're going to solve the problem of Gaza as we intend to do. There are other agencies in the UN. There are other agencies in the world. They have to replace UNRWA."

"UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas," he added. "It has been in the service of Hamas and its schools, and in many other things. I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza. But UNRWA is not that body. It has to be replaced by some organization or organizations that will do that job." (ANI/TPS)

