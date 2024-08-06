UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk calls for "transparent and peaceful" transition of power in Bangladesh

Geneva [Switzerland], August 6 : United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has stressed that it is vital that the transition of power in Bangladesh is 'peaceful, transparent' and conducted in an accountable way and open to the meaningful participation of all the people of the country.

In a statement, he noted that the transition of power in Bangladesh should be guided by human rights, in line with the country's international obligations and those responsible for the killing of hundreds and thousands injured should be held accountable.

Volker Turk said, "The transition must be conducted in a transparent and accountable way, and be inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis." He stated, "There must be no further violence or reprisals."

He stated noted that the democratic order and the rule of law must be ensured as quickly as possible, and all emergency measures must be strictly limited in accordance with international law. He called for the release of everyone, who has been arbitrarily detained, and all those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account.

His statement comes as Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

In the statement, Turk reiterated his calls for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into alleged human rights violations since July, when initially peaceful protests against a quota system for civil service jobs were followed by violence and a brutal response by the authorities.

He stated, "In the current circumstances, and to ensure public confidence, an investigation should be conducted independently, and my Office stands ready to support this."

Volker Turk said, "The demands for justice and reform must be heeded," adding that at this pivotal moment, Bangladesh's international human rights obligations can serve as a road map for the transitional authorities and all political leaders.

Stressing that it is a time for national healing, the UN High Commissioner said, "This is a time for national healing, including through an immediate end to violence, as well as accountability that ensures the rights of victims to truth and reparations, and a truly inclusive process that brings the country together on the way forward."

Following the resignation of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge, Dhaka Tribune reported.

This announcement was made in a video message released early hours of Tuesday by key student leaders Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Bakar Mazumdar.

Earlier on Monday night, Nahid had announced that an outline for an interim government would be formulated within the next 24 hours, as per Dhaka Tribune. As widespread violence persisted throughout the night in Bangladesh, the coordinators decided to announce their stance as quickly as possible, even in the middle of the night.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday night gave his nod to form an interim government to run the country. Following this, a meeting was held at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, to address the country's deteriorating law and order situation. Attendees included the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, political party leaders, and civil society members.

This decision was made during a meeting at Bangabhaban after discussing the current situation with the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, leaders of various political parties, and members of civil society, according to a press release signed by Muhammad Shiplu Zaman, Assistant Press Secretary of Bangabhaban.

The Army has been asked to stop the vandalism and ensure law enforcement, which deteriorated severely after Sheikh Hasina left the country Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has announced that Tarique Rahman, the party's acting chairman, will be returning to the country very soon.

