UN Human Rights Committee criticises Pakistan's human rights record, urges reform

Geneva [Switzerland], November 8 : The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) has issued a report highlighting significant human rights concerns in Pakistan, urging reforms to address discrimination, violence, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The report also evaluates human rights practices in Ecuador, France, Greece, Iceland, and Turkiye.

The Committee expressed alarm over a disturbing rise in discrimination, hate speech, and hate crimes targeting religious minorities in Pakistan, including Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus, and Sikhs.

Concerns were raised regarding the destruction of worship places and cemeteries, as well as escalating instances of mob violence and harassment.

Additionally, Pakistan's stringent blasphemy laws, which carry severe penalties, including the death penalty, have led to increased incarcerations.

The Committee noted cases of alleged entrapment, particularly targeting young individuals accused of online blasphemy under cybercrime laws.

The UN body has urged Pakistan to take immediate steps to curb and investigate acts of violence and discrimination against religious minorities and to ensure accountability for perpetrators.

Furthermore, it has called for a repeal or significant amendment of blasphemy laws to comply with international human rights standards and an end to the application of cybercrime laws, such as the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, for prosecuting individuals on blasphemy-related charges.

The Committee also raised concerns over Pakistan's treatment of journalists and human rights defenders, citing reports of enforced disappearances, torture, killings, and intimidation.

Despite the introduction of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act in 2021, the Committee observed ongoing threats to press freedom, including internet shutdowns and social media censorship.

Pakistan was urged to investigate abuses against journalists and activists, bring those responsible to justice, and compensate affected individuals.

Additionally, the Committee recommended that the state discontinue restrictive measures, such as internet blockages, and ensure that defamation, blasphemy, sedition, and counter-terrorism laws are not used to stifle freedom of expression or suppress dissenting voices.

The UN Committee's findings underscore the need for Pakistan to adopt more stringent safeguards for human rights, particularly for religious minorities, journalists, and activists, in alignment with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

