UN humanitarian chief meets Sudan's Al-Burhan to address aid crisis

Khartoum, Nov 26 UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher met with Sudan's military leadership to discuss critical aid delivery amid the country's ongoing conflict, officials said.

Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan urged authorities to collaborate with UN agencies to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need, according to an official statement.

The meeting, held in Port Sudan on Monday, focused on strategies to address the humanitarian crisis triggered by fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April 2023.

Fletcher emphasised the importance of strengthening UN-Sudan partnerships to overcome aid distribution challenges. Sudan's acting foreign affairs undersecretary, Omar Issa, described the discussions as "positive and fruitful."

The conflict has devastated Sudan, with over 27,120 deaths and more than 14 million people displaced, according to tracking organisations.

Fletcher arrived in Port Sudan on Saturday for his first humanitarian mission as the newly-appointed Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Xinhua news agency reported.

He assumed the role on November 18.

