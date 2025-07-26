UN humanitarians say deadly starvation crisis in Gaza deepens

United Nations, July 26 The already catastrophic conditions in Gaza are fast deteriorating as the deadly starvation crisis deepens amid military operations that bring death and destruction, UN humanitarians said.

"Life is being drained out of Gaza, as systems and services are on the verge of collapse," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday.

"Just yesterday, the local health authorities announced that two more people died from starvation."

OCHA said that hunger and malnutrition increase the risk of illnesses that weaken the immune system, especially among women, children, older people, and those with disabilities or chronic diseases, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The consequences can turn deadly fast," the office noted.

"Food scarcity is also having a severe impact on pregnant and breastfeeding women, as their babies are more likely to be born with health complications."

OCHA said that the trickle of supplies into the Gaza Strip is nowhere near adequate to address the immense needs.

The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli military civil affairs unit, said that Israel would allow Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to airdrop humanitarian supplies to Gaza, in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces.

"We welcome all efforts to provide aid to people in Gaza who desperately need it," said Stephanie Tremblay, associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday.

"We reiterate that the most efficient way to bring in supplies is by road. This is why it is imperative that aid is allowed to enter through all crossings and via all available corridors."

On another front, OCHA said the UN relief chief has written a letter to the head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the US-run, Israeli-backed system for distributing aid through four militarised hubs for the entire strip, as opposed to the traditional UN-led system of 400 community-based supply points.

Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said the world body stands ready to engage with any partner to ensure that desperately needed humanitarian aid reaches people in Gaza.

However, he added that any such partnership must adhere to the globally accepted principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

He said that aid must go where the needs are most significant, without discrimination, and that humanitarians answer to civilians in need, not the warring parties.

OCHA said that safe, sustained humanitarian access is missing.

"Aid workers face constant danger, crossings are unreliable, and critical items are routinely blocked," the office said.

"If Israel opens the crossings, lets fuel and equipment in, and allows humanitarian staff to operate safely, the United Nations will accelerate the delivery of food aid, health services, clean water and waste management, nutrition supplies, and shelter materials."

The office said that various constraints imposed by the Israeli authorities on aid delivery continue to hamper humanitarians' ability to respond.

OCHA said that as access constraints continue, out of 15 attempts to coordinate humanitarian movements inside Gaza on Thursday, four were outright denied, with another three impeded.

"The quantities of fuel entering Gaza remain insufficient to maintain critical facilities," OCHA added.

--IANS

int/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor