UN issues stamps to mark International Moon Day

Vienna, July 20 The United Nations (UN) Postal Administration has issued six postage stamps and three souvenir sheets featuring images from lunar missions, including China's Chang'e project, to celebrate International Moon Day on July 20.

The stamps and souvenir sheets showcase China's Chang'e 4 and Chang'e 5 missions, as well as lunar exploration missions from other countries, including the United States, South Korea, and India.

Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the Vienna-based United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, noted the growing international interest in lunar exploration. She said the new stamps will help raise awareness about lunar missions and emphasised that the UN will use its unique convening power to promote essential dialog on future endeavors.

The stamps and souvenir sheets are available for purchase at the UN headquarters in New York, Geneva and Vienna as well as on the UN website.

In 2021, the UN General Assembly designated July 20 as International Moon Day to commemorate the anniversary of the first human landing on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

