UN launches $136 million flash appeal for drought-hit Malawi

United Nations, July 25 The United Nations and its partners have launched a flash appeal seeking more than $136 million to assist people impacted by Malawi's devastating drought.

The funds will be used to provide life-saving assistance to 3.8 million people who have been impacted by the devastating drought, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily briefing on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa, declared a drought disaster in March due to prolonged dry spells that have damaged crops and hampered food production.

An estimated 5.7 million people, more than a quarter of Malawi's population, are expected to face food insecurity during the upcoming lean season, from October through March.

Malawi is one of the six countries in southern Africa that have declared a state of disaster due to drought. Since December 2023, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated nearly $ 37 million to UN agencies responding to El Nino-induced drought in several countries in the region, with 2 million dollars going to Malawi.

