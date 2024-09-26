UN message for World Tourism Day stresses peace, prosperity

Madrid, Sep 26 Peace and prosperity are the central themes of the United Nations' (UN) World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27, a senior UN official said on Thursday.

After referencing many conflicts around the world, Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), said that what unites the "global tourist family" is its "shared humanity," emphasising that tourism is "the most humane sector, where every journey leads to a connection."

"Tourism brings the world together and closer, tourism builds trust and respect, it lays the foundations for cooperation, and it drives inclusive growth and prosperity and safeguards against conflict," said Pololikashvili in a video message, Xinhua news agency reported.

Inaugurated by the UN in 1980, World Tourism Day aims to raise awareness of the positive role tourism can play in fostering understanding and peace among different cultures.

This year's official celebrations will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, on Friday, featuring a series of discussions on topics such as "Tourism as a Catalyst for Sustainable Peace," "Building Bridges Through Tourism," and "Tourism as a Driver of Global Peace." Meanwhile, cultural shows, educational programs, and workshops promoting tourism will be held around the world.

