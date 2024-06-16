UN mission stresses commitment to help end Libyan crisis

Tripoli, June 16 A UN official has stressed the urgency for Libyans to prioritize unity and end the ongoing crisis.

Stephanie Koury, deputy special representative for political affairs for Libya in the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), issued a statement on Saturday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Koury highlighted the "great hardship" Libyans face due to political deadlock and economic decline, noting that many Libyans are driven into poverty despite abundant resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Libyan people have endured too much," said Koury, urging authorities to prioritize citizen well-being.

Pointing out that the Eid represents sacrifice and reconciliation, the UN official called on all parties to "preserve Libya's unity and sovereignty, and achieve prosperity for all."

Koury also reiterated the UNSMIL's commitment to supporting a solution to the Libyan issue.

"UNSMIL remains committed...to working with all parties to end the crisis, preserve Libya's unity and sovereignty, and ensure a stable and prosperous future," the statement said.

Libya has grappled with political division and instability since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. The country continues to struggle with a fragile democratic transition amidst ongoing security and economic challenges.

