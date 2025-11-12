UN, partners continue to support humanitarian responses in Caribbean two weeks after hurricane landfall

United Nations, Nov 12 Two weeks after Hurricane Melissa first made landfall in the Caribbean, the United Nations and its partners continue to support government-led humanitarian responses in the region, a UN spokesperson has said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said in a daily briefing on Tuesday (local time) that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that in Cuba, the number of affected health facilities has increased from 460 to more than 600, while the number of damaged homes has climbed from 60,000 to 90,000.

The UN system in Cuba continues to support national response efforts, said Haq. The World Food Programme (WFP) has helped some 140,000 people in shelters and supported community kitchens, the Food and Agriculture Organisation is distributing agricultural tools and livestock feed to help restore livelihoods, while the Pan American Health Organisation is delivering supplies to strengthen disease control and prevention, and the UN Population Fund is bolstering sexual and reproductive health services by distributing medical supplies.

In Jamaica, assessments and relief operations continue, with only two communities remaining inaccessible, down from 27 last week, said the spokesperson, adding that the WFP has helped 9,000 people in the parishes of Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth and intends to extend cash assistance to up to 90,000 households, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Haiti, where Hurricane Melissa claimed more than 40 lives and caused severe damage across several departments, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and its partners have distributed hygiene kits across the country and have restored power for the cold chain for vaccines, he said.

Haq noted that the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and its partners have provided psychosocial support in schools in Haiti, while the International Organisation for Migration, UNICEF and other partners have distributed tarpaulins and other supplies.

In addition, the WFP is delivering 15-day rations on Tuesday to some of the most heavily impacted areas in the south of the country, following the completion of government-led targeting to identify those most in need, the spokesperson said.

