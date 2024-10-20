UN renews call for ending war in Gaza

New York [US], October 20 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations has renewed its call for an end to the war in Gaza, emphasising the urgent need for the release of hostages, the cessation of the displacement of Palestinians, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a statement released today by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed deep concern, stating, "The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.

"In Beit Lahia last night, dozens were reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes. This follows weeks of intensified operations resulting in scores of civilian fatalities and near total lack of humanitarian aid reaching populations in the north."

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza," Wennesland lamented.

Wennesland condemned the continued attacks on civilians and reiterated the importance of ending the war and releasing hostages held by Hamas, adding that "the displacement of Palestinians must cease, and civilians must be protected wherever they are".

"Humanitarian aid must be delivered unimpeded," he stressed. "The path ahead will require courage, political will and renewed dialogue. We owe it to the families suffering in Gaza and Israel. The war must stop now." (ANI/WAM)

