UN report highlights rise in civilian casualties, curb on women's rights in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 1 : The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has published its quarterly report on the situation in Afghanistan, covering incidents from July to September, as reported by Tolo News.

As per Tolo News, the UN Report addressed various topics, including the law of the Vice and Virtue Ministry, women's and girls' rights, civilian casualties, border incidents, freedom of expression, corporal punishment, and judicial actions.

A section of the report also discussed the anti-security incidents in the country.

According to this part, four security incidents occurred in Kabul, Nangarhar, and Ghor during this period, resulting in 28 civilian deaths and injuring 50 others. Additionally, the report notes that six people were killed and ten injured in three border skirmishes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Tolo News noted.

The report mentioned the incident on September 2 in Kabul, when a suicide attack occurred outside the de facto High Directorate of Supervision and Prosecution of Decrees and Orders, killing at least seven civilians and wounding more than 29 others.

Another section of the report highlights that new restrictions have been imposed on women by Afghanistan's Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

As per Tolo News, the report stated, "Between 1 July and 30 September, UNAMA Human Rights documented at least 24 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, at least 10 instances of torture and ill-treatment, verbal threats and at least five killings of former ANDSF members."

Aziz Stanekzai, a political analyst, commented to Tolo News on the nature of such reports, saying, "Recently, UNAMA or the United Nations or their representative, Richard Bennett, has been publishing biased reports about Afghanistan, which stems from their lack of knowledge about the country."

"UNAMA's duty is to resolve Afghanistan's political and economic issues, not to exacerbate them and add more complications every time it issues a report," said Sayed Qareebullah Sadat, another analyst.

While Afghanistan has not commented on UNAMA's quarterly report, a spokesperson stated that criticism from this organization of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue is unfounded.

