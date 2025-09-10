UN rights chief Turk 'appalled' by Nepal protest deaths, urges restraint, dialogue

Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 : The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has expressed deep concern over the violence in Nepal, which has resulted in the deaths of multiple people and injuries to hundreds amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Turk said he was "appalled" by the level of brutality seen in recent days and called on Nepali security forces to exercise maximum restraint in their response to the unrest.

"I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further such bloodshed and harm... Violence is not the answer," he said.

The protests, sparked by youth-led frustration over corruption and the government's controversial ban on social media platforms, have intensified in recent days. Demonstrators, mostly from Nepal's Gen Z demographic, have taken to the streets in major cities, demanding accountability and transparency.

Turk emphasised that peaceful assembly is a right and that protesters should be allowed to express their frustrations freely and without fear and also raised alarm over "concerning reports" of excessive use of force by Nepali security personnel, urging authorities to launch an "urgent, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation" into the incidents.

"Dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people. It is important that the voices of young people are heard," he said.

"I have received concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by the security forces... I call for an urgent, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into such acts," Turk added.

At the same time, the UN Human Rights Chief reminded demonstrators of their responsibility to uphold peaceful conduct, saying he was disturbed by reports of arson, attacks on public and private property, and physical violence against senior government officials.

He also noted that the UN stands ready to assist Nepal in de-escalating tensions, offering support for dialogue and trust-building efforts aimed at restoring calm and confidence among the population.

"I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze. Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials," he said.

"Together with the United Nations system, my Office stands ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help de-escalate tensions and restore confidence," the High Commissioner added.

