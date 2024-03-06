UN rights chief Volker Turk calls for prioritizing women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 6 : At a time when women in Afghanistan are denied basic rights, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called for prioritising women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

Turk's made the remarks, keeping in mind all stakeholders involved in the Afghan context.

During his speech at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council on March 4, Turk brought attention to the numerous violations of women's and girls' rights that the country faces.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, echoed Turk's worries when he emphasised the dire situation of human rights in that country, with a special emphasis on the predicament of women and girls, reported Khaama Press.

Bennett emphasised that fundamental respect for human rights is a prerequisite for any interaction with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with a particular focus on women's rights.

He issued a warning, highlighting the wider ramifications of the situation in Afghanistan, that neglecting to give women's rights priority could be interpreted as a lack of commitment to the cause of women worldwide.

More than two years after the Taliban took power, Bennett's report on the ongoing degradation of human rights in Afghanistan was delivered to the UN Human Rights Council on February 29.

Turk voiced concern not only about human rights issues but also about the Taliban's repression of media and journalism, which included measures like outlawing the publication of images of individuals in Kandahar and prohibiting women from appearing on radio shows in Khost province, according to Khaama Press.

Despite these reports, Zabihullah Mujahid, the de facto administration's spokesperson, claims to be committed to women's rights, denies violating human rights, and accuses Western nations of utilising these claims to put pressure on the Afghan government.

The Taliban's imposition of strict restrictions on women's rights has had a devastating impact on their access to education and employment opportunities. Afghan women and girls have been facing significant barriers to attending school or pursuing careers, denying them essential pathways to empowerment and economic independence.

Moreover, the international community should prioritise the protection and support of Afghan women's rights as part of broader humanitarian efforts in the country, Khama Press reported.

