UN says Israel shot at its peacekeepers in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], November 17 : The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that Israeli soldiers shot at its peacekeepers in their latest targeting of UNIFIL as Israel continues to attack Lebanon on a near-daily basis in violation of a yearlong ceasefire in its war against Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli forces on Sunday (local time) "fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory", the peacekeepers said in a statement, adding heavy-machinegun rounds hit about 5 metres (5.5 yards) from their personnel.

UNIFIL said the peacekeepers were able to leave safely 30 minutes later after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position.

Israel said its soldiers who fired at UNIFIL did so due to "poor weather conditions" and mistook the UN patrol for "suspects".

The Lebanese army also issued a statement: "The army command affirms that it is working in coordination with friendly countries to put an end to the ongoing violations and breaches by the Israeli enemy, which require immediate action as they represent a dangerous escalation," as per Al Jazeera.

In September, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped four grenades close to its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon with one landing within 20 metres (22 yards) of UN personnel and vehicles.

UNIFIL said the shooting "represents a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701", which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and also formed the basis of the November 2024 truce.

"Yet again, we call on the [Israeli military] to cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers," UNIFIL said on Sunday.

UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to maintain the truce between Israel and Hezbollah, which brought an end to intensive hostilities that erupted into full-blown war after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel killed more than 4,000 people, mostly civilians, in its recent war on Lebanon and displaced more than a million people. It razed dozens of villages and occupied - and still refuses to withdraw from - at least five points on Lebanese territory as stipulated under the deal, as per Al Jazeera.

