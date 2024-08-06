UN Secretary-General closely following developments in Bangladesh, deplores loss of lives in protests

New York [US], August 6 : The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to follow developments in Bangladesh closely and deplored the loss of lives in the country during the protests.

He urged calm and restraint by all sides and emphasised the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition.

"The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend. He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government," a statement from his office said.

The Secretary-General stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights

"The Secretary-General stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights," the statement read, adding that he continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life marched towards Chittagong, distributing sweets in celebration. After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people took to the streets to celebrate, Dhaka Tribune reported.

A joyous procession began at 3 pm on Monday, spreading through Muradpur, Agrabad, Dewanhat, Chowkbazar, GEC, Sholshahar, Kazir Dewri, Jamalkhan, Bahaddarhat, and every part of the city, the report said.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka.

It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.

