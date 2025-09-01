UN Security Council to hold September briefing on Afghanistan as Otunbayeva prepares final report

New York [US], September 1 : The UN Security Council will hold its quarterly briefing on Afghanistan in September, Tolo News reported. Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), will present her quarterly report, with a representative of civil society and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also expected to participate.

Political analyst Moeen Gul Samkani said: "There are divisions within the Security Council over Afghanistan. This has both advantages and disadvantages for us. If this time they reach a decision that resolves the problems of the Afghan people, politically, economically, and diplomatically, then we can say they are acting independently. Otherwise, they remain under the influence of others and unable to decide," Tolo News reported.

According to the Council, this will be Otunbayeva's final quarterly report before her mandate ends in September. Closed-door meetings will follow, while UNAMA's mission is set to conclude on March 17, 2026.

Political analyst Janat Faheem Chakari said: "Every three months, a UN Security Council session on Afghanistan is held. These meetings should be based on facts. UNAMA's responsibility is to ensure Afghanistan's political relations with the world and find solutions to the country's economic challenges," Tolo News added.

Although the Islamic Emirate has not recently commented on the upcoming meeting, it has repeatedly called on the United Nations to allow its representatives to take part in such sessions.

The upcoming briefing will mark a crucial moment for Afghanistan, as the Security Council's discussions and decisions could shape the country's political, economic, and diplomatic path in the months ahead.

