UN spokesperson calls for "multinational" solution to fight terrorism over Pahalgam attack

New York [US] September 23 : The United Nations on Monday underlined the need for a stronger multinational push against terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General had consistently condemned terror strikes and would continue to do so.

"The Secretary General has condemned every terrorist attack that has occurred, and will continue to do so. We have been very active through the Office of Counterterrorism, helping countries fight terrorism, not just through law enforcement, but on issues of travel bans and financial tracking. Terrorism is one of these issues that knows no borders, that doesn't respect the national border, and for which there needs to be a multinational, an international solution," Dujarric said.

Responding to concerns raised by member states, including India, about cross-border terrorism, the UN spokesperson highlighted that the responsibility lies with governments to maintain peace with their neighbours. "It is important for every member state to control its own borders and to live in peace with its neighbours," he said.

While speaking on broader issues, Dujarric also addressed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, supporting India's call for dialogue. "We believe that the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine is through dialogue and diplomacy. We know that is the message that Prime Minister Modi has also been putting forward. We want to see an end to this conflict, in line with international law, in line with the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

On the recognition of Palestine by several countries, Dujarric added that the upcoming UN General Assembly discussion would focus on the two-state solution.

"The two-state solution meeting that will take place later today, in the General Assembly, is very important. We believe that the two-state solution is the only solution that can be found to the challenges that we currently see between Israel and Palestine," he added.

