UN to hold World Social Summit in 2025

United Nations, Feb 27 The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that decides to convene the World Social Summit in 2025.

The summit aims to address the gaps and recommit to the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Program of Action and give momentum to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the resolution which was adopted on Monday.

It requests the UN General Assembly president to appoint two co-facilitators -- one from a developing country and one from a developed country -- to facilitate the intergovernmental preparatory process leading up to the summit, consisting of its modalities and outcome, which should be a short political declaration adopted by consensus.

The resolution also requests the UN secretary-general to provide adequate support within existing resources to the intergovernmental preparatory process of the summit.

