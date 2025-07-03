UN urges international community to boost investment in Syria

Damascus [Syria], July 3 (ANI/WAM): A United Nations delegation called for increased investment in Syria to meet the overwhelming needs of children and families following a two-day visit to Idleb and Aleppo Governorates.

The delegation discussed priorities and explored ways to strengthen partnerships and cooperation to help Syria rebuild and recover from nearly 14 years of crisis.

They also met with displaced communities and returnees from inside and outside Syria to learn more about the challenges they are facing, and the need to prioritise restoring livelihoods and basic services to ensure safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable returns.

The United Nations Office in Syria said that the country remains one of the world's largest humanitarian crises where more than 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

It also reiterated the UN's commitment to support the people of Syria and local governments at this crucial time. (ANI/WAM)

