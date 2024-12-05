UN urges Taliban to reconsider implementing restrictions on women access to medical training

United Nations, Dec 5 The United Nations urged the Taliban authorities to reconsider implementing restrictions on women and girls' access to medical training in Afghanistan, a UN spokesperson said.

"We have been following the situation in Afghanistan," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said on Wednesday at a daily press briefing. "We are concerned indeed about a reported directive from the de facto Taliban authorities that is preventing women and girls from attending classes at private medical institutions."

Multiple media reported that the Taliban had ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women and girls. Five institutions in Afghanistan said the Taliban had instructed them to close until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.

If implemented, Dujarric said, the directive would impose yet further restrictions on women and girls' rights to education and access to healthcare.

Ultimately, it would have a detrimental impact on Afghanistan's healthcare system and development, he added.

The spokesperson urged the Taliban authorities to reconsider implementing this directive given the negative impact it would have on Afghan women and girls and all people across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor