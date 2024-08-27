UN voices concern about unilateral decisions on Libya's Central Bank

Tripoli, Aug 27 The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in the country due to unilateral decisions by different political factions.

The UN statement came following the east-based government's closure of the oil fields and ports in retaliation to the West-based authorities' attempt to unilaterally replace the governor of the Central Bank of Libya.

In a statement released late Monday, the UNSMIL warned that resolving this crisis would come at a high cost for Libyans and could risk precipitating the country's financial and economic collapse.

It added that it is convening an emergency meeting for all parties involved in the crisis to try and reach a consensus, and called for the suspension of all unilateral decisions related to the Central Bank and an immediate lift of the force majeure on oil fields.

The West-based Presidency Council recently appointed a new governor for the Central Bank, but the east-based House of Representatives rejected the decision, saying it was beyond the council's authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, local media reported that a committee from the Presidency Council tried to enter the Central Bank's headquarters in Tripoli to enforce its decision.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has struggled with fragmentation. The country is now divided between two main rival administrations: the east-based government, backed by the House of Representatives, and the west-based government in Tripoli, supported by the Presidency Council.

This divide has led to frequent clashes, competing claims of legitimacy, and struggles over control of resources, including oil. Despite numerous attempts at reconciliation and international mediation, Libya remains politically unstable and divided.

