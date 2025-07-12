UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Afghan migrants return from Iran, Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12 : The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis as up to three million Afghan migrants are expected to return from Iran and Pakistan by the end of 2025, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, said during an online press briefing from Kabul on Friday, July 11, that more than 1.6 million Afghansmostly from Iranhave already returned in recent months.

He described the return process as "disorderly, degrading, and large-scale," adding that many families are arriving "exhausted, distressed, and without basic resources," Khaama Press reported. Jamal said the surge is placing severe pressure on communities already struggling to cope.

Khaama Press cited UN data showing that over 30,000 people are crossing the Islam Qala border into Afghanistan daily. The rapid influx has overwhelmed both border services and reception facilities, prompting the UN refugee agency to escalate emergency relief operations.

In response, UNHCR and its partners have rolled out urgent measures to provide clean water, healthcare, nutrition, and vaccinations to thousands of returnees each day. These steps are critical to "reduce the immediate risks faced by vulnerable returnees," Khaama Press reported.

The UN has stressed that the situation could spiral "further out of control" without coordinated support, pushing thousands more families into "deeper poverty and insecurity," according to Khaama Press.

Khaama Press also reported that UNHCR has made an urgent appeal for humanitarian funding to address the growing crisis. The agency warned that the consequences of inaction could include rising displacement, health emergencies, and malnutritionespecially among women and children.

Stabilising the situation, Khaama Press noted, will require not only short-term aid but long-term reintegration strategies to help returning Afghans rebuild their lives. The UN has called on donor countries and regional partners to act swiftly to prevent a deeper tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor