UN welcomes ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand
By ANI | Updated: July 29, 2025 07:04 IST2025-07-29T06:56:19+5:302025-07-29T07:04:35+5:30
New York [US], July 29 (ANI/WAM): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, describing it as a positive step towards ending ongoing hostilities and easing tensions.
In a statement attributed to Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres urged both countries to fully respect the agreement and create a conducive environment to address outstanding issues and achieve lasting peace.
He reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor