UN welcomes ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand

New York [US], July 29 (ANI/WAM): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, describing it as a positive step towards ending ongoing hostilities and easing tensions.

In a statement attributed to Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres urged both countries to fully respect the agreement and create a conducive environment to address outstanding issues and achieve lasting peace.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region. (ANI/WAM)

