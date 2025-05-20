UN welcomes Israel's temporary lifting of Gaza aid blockade

United Nations, May 20 The UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, welcomed the temporary lifting of an 11-week aid blockade on Gaza by Israel, but cautioned that the amount of aid into Gaza is too little.

"It is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs. "Significantly more aid must be allowed into Gaza, starting Tuesday morning."

He said the United Nations was assured the operation would be through existing, proven mechanisms that should remain in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am grateful for that reassurance, and Israel's agreement to humanitarian notification measures that reduce the immense security threats of the operation," he said. "I am determined that our aid reach those in greatest need, and that the risk of theft by Hamas or other armed groups is minimised."

Israel in the past has criticized the UN distribution operation in Gaza, saying it allows Hamas to take control of some aid for its use, which the United Nations denies while admitting looting does occur, whether by armed men or hungry civilians.

"To reduce looting, there must be a regular flow of aid, and humanitarians must be permitted to use multiple routes," Fletcher said of aid distribution in Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the United States and approved by Israel, reportedly plans to take over aid distribution, blocking the UN operation.

This prompted Fletcher to point out that the world body's operation is the only way to supply Gazans: "The UN has a clear, principled and practical plan to save lives at scale."

Pointing out the risk aid workers face in resuming aid distribution during a spike in Israel's military offensive, the relief chief said that with bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant.

"It is our job to do everything we can to deliver, even against these odds," he said. "I am grateful to our humanitarian colleagues for their immense courage and dedication. They are the best of humanity."

Fletcher said the limited quantities of aid Israel is allowing into Gaza are no substitute for unimpeded access to civilians in dire need.

He said an initial nine truckloads of aid were allowed to pass from Israel into a Gaza checkpoint at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, at a regular briefing, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters that by nightfall in Gaza, the truck's payload had not been cleared for distribution by UN aid workers.

