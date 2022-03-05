UN welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks, hopes agreements to be implemented without delay

The United Nations has welcomed Russia-Ukraine talks and expressed the hope that all agreements will be implemented without delay.

"We welcome the reported agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators during their second round of talks in Belarus yesterday," the Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said in a statement on Friday.

She said the UN understands that the two sides focused on the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow safe passage for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"We hope that this reported agreement is implemented without delay and that a full and unconditional ceasefire is quickly agreed and enacted," DiCarlo noted, adding that the UN urges both sides to continue negotiations and make urgent progress on security, humanitarian and other issues.

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday had agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus.

"There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors," Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the head of the Russian delegation, had said the two sides discussed military issues, humanitarian issues, and a future political settlement of the conflict.

( With inputs from ANI )

