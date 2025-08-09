UN Women warns of urgent aid for Afghan women, girls returning from Iran and Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 : The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality (UN Women) has warned that Afghan women and girls returning from Iran and Pakistan urgently require humanitarian aid to rebuild their lives in communities already strained by economic hardship and environmental challenges, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement released Friday, August 8, the agency said that over two million undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since September 2023. "Many of these returnees are arriving in a country they have never lived in before," Khaama Press quoted UN Women as saying.

The report noted that returnees often lack shelter, income, access to healthcare, and educational opportunities. "For women and girls, the risks are compounded by poverty, early marriage, gender-based violence, and harsh restrictions on their rights and freedoms," it added.

According to Khaama Press, UN Women highlighted that only 10 percent of female-headed households have permanent shelter, while humanitarian organizations are struggling to respond as international funding continues to decline. "Aid workers, particularly women at border areas, are also facing immense pressure," the agency stated.

The agency warned that "without immediate support, the conditions for women and girls will deteriorate further," adding that the reduction in aid is severely limiting the capacity of organizations to meet even the most basic needs.

Khaama Press reported that UN officials and humanitarian groups are calling for greater international investment in support programs tailored for returning women and girls. "Strengthening these programs... is essential for helping vulnerable populations survive and adapt to the harsh realities on the ground," the agency said.

The call comes as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged Pakistan to halt the deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees, warning that forced returns, particularly of women, girls, and individuals with medical conditions, could breach fundamental human rights protections, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, the UN refugee agency expressed "serious concern" over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghans holding temporary residence permits, calling on authorities to protect those in need of international protection.

According to Khaama Press, the agency specifically highlighted the heightened risks facing Afghan women and girls if returned to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, stating that forced returns could expose them to "severe violations of their fundamental rights."

UNHCR also appealed to Pakistan to exempt students and those with medical conditions from the deportation plan, noting their "particular vulnerability and need for continued support."

While the agency welcomed Pakistan's move to grant a one-month grace period before deportations begin, it urged the government to use this time to "assess individual cases and uphold humanitarian principles," as reported by Khaama Press.

As per UN data cited by Khaama Press, over 2.1 million Afghans have returned or been deported to Afghanistan in 2025 alone, including at least 352,000 individuals expelled from Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have announced that deportations of Afghan nationals holding expired or temporary documentation will commence from September 1, 2025, under a broader policy targeting irregular migration.

Khaama Press further reported that UNHCR has reiterated its call for Pakistan and other host countries to respect their international legal obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning refugees to countries where their lives or freedoms may be at risk.

With humanitarian conditions continuing to deteriorate in Afghanistan, the agency has emphasised the need for "a coordinated and rights-based approach" to ensure displaced Afghans especially women, children, and the ill are "treated with dignity and protected from further harm."

