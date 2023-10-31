UNA to participate in 2nd Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): The Union of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies (UNA) will participate with a special stall in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), which will be held from November 14 to 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Held by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event is one of the largest and most inclusive media gatherings in the world.

The Global Media Congress is an ideal platform for news outlets and media entities to engage with global thought leaders in the media sector and to deliberate on the best ways to shape the future of the sector.

Attendees will gain insights into industry trends, fostering collaborative efforts to nurture innovative ideas. Offering a specialised media sector conference and exhibition, the event will also explore media dynamics and challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, UNA Acting Director General Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami said, "Our close partnership with WAM is based on our conviction that media entities around the world need to strengthen their bonds to meet the challenges facing the sector. The GMC is the definitive venue in which media figures and leaders from around the globe put their heads together to come up with lasting solutions for the problems we face and ideas to take our industry to higher levels of productivity and credibility."

Al-Yami stressed that the GMC reflects, among other things, the UAE's central place in international media space and its endeavours to promote cooperation in the mass communication sphere based on the principles of understanding, tolerance and coexistence.

UNA has previously organised a workshop in cooperation with WAM and ADNEC to introduce the second edition of the GMC and showcase the opportunities the event offers for UNA member news agencies and how it can help advance and accelerate their integration within the global media scene.

UNA also participated effectively in the first edition of the GMC and used the conference to strengthen its relations with international media organisations and better communicate its vision regarding the media's role in confronting global challenges.

The Congress adopts four central themes, namely sustainability, innovation, and the latest media technologies, along with discussions on sports media, youth, education, and the future of media. The inaugural edition in 2022 was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors during the three-day event. (ANI/WAM)

