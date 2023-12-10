UNAMA reiterates its commitment to rights of women, girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 10 : As women and girls continue to face denial of basic human rights under the Taliban in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reiterated its commitment to the rights of women and girls in the country on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, according to Khaama Press.

The head of UNAMA, Roza Otunbayeva, stated that Afghanistan is a signatory to international human rights treaties and that the preservation of human rights is critical for Afghanistan's future well-being, reconciliation, and stability.

According to the organisation, despite improvements in security as a result of reduced armed violence, Afghanistan's human rights situation has remained "dire" since 2021.

On the occasion of "World Human Rights Day," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban to embrace and promote human rights commitments.

According to the organization's statement, Taliban government officials have a greater responsibility to play in promoting and protecting human rights for all Afghans, particularly women and girls, Khaama Press reported.

The Deputy Office of UNAMA has accused the Taliban of persistent violations of women's and girls' rights, saying that many of them have been barred from daily life and public affairs.

Furthermore, among abuses against women and girls in Afghanistan, UNAMA's statement emphasised "arbitrary detention, threats, and censorship of women's rights defenders," Khaama Press reported.

Several human rights organisations have appealed for the protection of human rights in Afghanistan, notably the rights of women and girls, throughout the last two years.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authority. Despite initial public commitments to uphold the rights of women and girls, the Taliban introduced policies of systematic discrimination that violate their rights.

Women and girls across Afghanistan reacted to this crackdown with a wave of protests. In response, the Taliban targeted protesters with harassment and abuse, arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, and physical and psychological torture.

