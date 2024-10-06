Under directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Golden Visas for exceptional educators in Dubai's private education institutions

Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced Golden Visas for exceptional educators who have demonstrated outstanding performance and made significant contributions to Dubai's private education sector.

The announcement made on World Teachers' Day underscores the pivotal role educators play in shaping Dubai's future, aligning with the emirate's broader ambitions across key sectors. It also aligns with the recently launched Education 33 strategy, which highlights the importance of recognising inspiring educators who enrich students' learning experiences and contribute to fostering their competitiveness both regionally and globally.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: "On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all teachers and educators. We deeply value their mission and the invaluable role they play in shaping minds, nurturing future generations, and driving the progress of nations. Today, we celebrate their dedication and achievements, which not only define our present but also lay the foundation for a prosperous future. Teachers are a source of inspiration for today's youth and tomorrow's leaders, and their contributions support Dubai's development, reaffirming its commitment to investing in human capital."

The decision to grant Golden Visas to exceptional educators aligns with the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who recently established the Emirati Day for Education, to be celebrated annually on February 28, in recognition of the contributions made by all those working in the education sector.

The initiative reflects the deep respect and high regard for teachers in UAE society. It acknowledges their educational and humanitarian role in fostering students' passion for knowledge, stimulating their curiosity, instilling positive values and principles, and empowering them with the tools for self-development. It also expresses appreciation to educators for their significant contributions in advancing the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiative will contribute to realising one of the key objectives of the recently unveiled Education 33 strategy, which aims to position Dubai as one of the most sought-after destinations for outstanding educators. Additionally, it will attract exceptional educational talent to Dubai to support the E33 strategy goal of instilling lifelong learning values.

The E33 strategy plays a key role in fulfilling the objectives of the Social Agenda 33, including creating an education system that can meet Dubai's future ambitions and enhance its human capital. The strategy aims to enhance the quality of education at all levels and achieve the Dubai Social Agenda 33's targets, including making Dubai on of the top 10 cities for education in the world.

The Golden Visas will be awarded to educators in private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions in Dubai. The initiative will recognise those who have played a significant role in the academic success of students and have garnered positive feedback from the community for their contributions to enhancing the quality of education. (ANI/WAM)

