Under directives of UAE President, search and rescue team dispatched to provide urgent aid following earthquake in eastern Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has urgently dispatched an Emirati search and rescue team from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command to support search and rescue operations and assist those affected by the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

The UAE also sent critical humanitarian aid, including essential relief materials such as food, medical supplies, and tents, with the aim of supporting affected families and the injured.

The aid is part of the UAE's immediate humanitarian response to natural disasters and crises, reflecting its international humanitarian mission, as well as its commitment to swiftly extending a helping hand around the world.

The UAE remains steadfast in fulfilling its global humanitarian role in solidarity with those affected by crises, underscoring the country's determination to strengthen international cooperation by providing urgent support and alleviating the suffering of those in need. (ANI/WAM)

