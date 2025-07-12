Under PM Modi, India continues to champion the cause of Global South

New Delhi, July 12 India continued to address the priorities of the Global South even as it engaged actively with the world in advancing its national interests amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, the 2024 annual report released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) details.

Indian foreign policy demonstrated vibrancy and pragmatism, yielding significant achievements that also enhanced India’s global stature and goodwill.

The MEA highlighted the third edition of the 'Voice of Global South Summit' hosted by India in virtual format under the overarching theme ‘An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Heads of State/Government session and in his address proposed a "Global Development Compact" to serve as a comprehensive framework to promote sustainable development in the Global South. The compact focuses on trade, capacity building, technology sharing, and financial support, and aims to empower the Global South and ensure that development is both balanced and sustainable.

The Leaders’ session was followed by 10 Ministerial sessions: Health Ministers, Youth Ministers, Commerce/Trade Ministers, Information & Technology The Summit saw the participation of 173 dignitaries from 123 Global South countries, including 21 Heads of State/Government and 34 Foreign Ministers.

The event was the first plurilateral Summit hosted by the Prime Minister after winning a historic third term and swearing-in of a new government.

"Having held within the first 100 days of the new Government, the Summit reflected India’s sincerity and commitment in advancing the collective developmental journey of the Global South, and the priority accorded by the Prime Minister to engaging with the leaders and countries of the Global South," the MEA stated.

Another highlight of 2024 was the 'Summit of the Future’, a high-level event held during the High-level Week of the 79th UNGA in September, bringing different world leaders together.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Summit and presented India’s human-centric approach to sustainable development. The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with countries of the Global South and called for balanced regulations to promote safe and responsible use of technology. He noted that India is open to sharing its digital

public infrastructure for greater public good.

The Prime Minister had intervened that “reform is the key to relevance” and that “global action must match global ambition”.

The MEA mentioned that bilateral engagements with like-minded partners were complemented by India’s proactive initiatives and leadership in plurilateral and multilateral platforms.

"India remained steadfast in expanding its strategic autonomy, championing meaningful reforms of multilateral institutions, addressing the priorities of the Global South, and safeguarding its security within the framework of the rules-based international order. These efforts underscored India’s commitment to shaping a more

equitable and inclusive global governance framework," it mentioned.

Earlier in June 2024, PM Modi, while participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Italy, had emphasised that technology must be guided by a human-centric approach, highlighting India’s success in leveraging digital advancements for public service delivery.

He underscored India's commitment to "AI for All" advocating for AI's role in fostering global progress and well-being. He also stressed the importance of prioritising the concerns of the Global South, particularly Africa, recalling India’s role in securing the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20.

