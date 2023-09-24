UNDP Administrator highlights India’s prominent role in South-South cooperation

New York [US], September 24 : Administrator of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) Achim Steiner has lauded India’s G20 presidency and underscored India’s “prominent role” in significant initiatives for South-South cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Steiner said, “So, at the end of very intense UNGA week with over 100 heads of state and hundreds of ministers and civil society representatives discussing the future of development, climate change, but also geopolitics, I think it became clear that India has had a very prominent role, particularly this year G20 presidency, but also many of the significant initiatives for South-South cooperation that we discussed here.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event.

Steiner also stated that the UNDP will continue to walk alongside India to aid the developing countries.

“This afternoon feature… the United Nations, the United Nations Development Program, and particularly as we look forward to India's leadership. For instance, on digital public infrastructure. UNDP will continue to walk alongside India in helping developing countries take advantage of the digital opportunities of the future,” he said.

Other countries have also congratulated India's G20 Presidency.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Saturday (local time) said India's G20 Presidency was "stunning and exemplary" and termed India a "very strong partner" for Bhutan.

Dorji said, "India has always been a very strong partner for Bhutan and will continue to wish India the best. And we hope that India will continue to be the voice of the Global South."

"Absolutely stunning, as I mentioned, India's presidency of the G20 was very, very exemplary. In that, it represented all of the global south. And for the entire year, India has always included the participation of all the countries from the Global South. And we are very, very proud to be a partner of India," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa said, "The colleagues who spoke on the presidency of India's G20 encapsulated, I think, the general feeling of the South in terms of India's leadership and stewardship of the development process and in partnerships with the South. And I think there's been a significant leadership role. And you can see by the representation at the meeting today people's appreciation of that leadership, which is very much needed in the current geopolitical framework and architecture."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, UNGA President and the foreign ministers of several nations, including Bhutan, Dominica participated in the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event.

Jaishankar called India's G20 Presidency challenging due to a "very sharp East-West polarization and a very deep North-South divide."

In his address at India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development in New York, Jaishankar spoke abou India's G20 Presidency and recently held the G20 Summit. He said that India was very determined to ensure that India's G20 Presidency was able to get back to its core agenda.

Notably, Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

After concluding his visit to New York city, Jaishankar will travel to Washington, DC.

