UNDRR's Director visits NCEMA headquarters

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashed AlNeyadi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), has received Paola Albrito, Director of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and her accompanying delegation at NCEMA's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the UNDRR's commitment to providing NCEMA with periodic updates about the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative.

The two sides also talked about the UNDRR's contributions that are related to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting later this year.

The UNDRR delegation invited the NCEMA team to participate in the Global Resilience Forum, to be held in Dubai on 5th and 6th October.

The meeting was attended by a number of NCEMA officials and representatives. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor