UNGA adopts milestone treaty against cybercrime

United Nations, Dec 25 The UN General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, a landmark global treaty in bolstering international cooperation in the fight against such crimes.

It has been the first international criminal justice treaty negotiated among UN member states in over 20 years.

The legally binding convention acknowledges the significant risks posed by the misuse of information and communications technologies, which enable criminal activities on an unprecedented scale, speed, and scope.

It highlights the adverse impacts such crimes can have on states, enterprises, and the well-being of individuals and society, and focuses on protecting them from offences such as terrorism, human trafficking, drug smuggling and online financial crimes.

The document also recognises the growing impact of cybercrime on victims and prioritises justice, especially for vulnerable groups. It underscores the need for technical assistance, capacity-building and collaboration among states and other stakeholders.

According to a UN press release, the convention will open for signature at a formal ceremony to be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, next year, and enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Welcoming the adoption of the historic convention, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his belief that the new treaty would promote a safe cyberspace and called on all states to join it.

"This treaty is a demonstration of multilateralism succeeding during difficult times and reflects the collective will of Member States to promote international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"The convention creates an unprecedented platform for collaboration in the exchange of electronic evidence, protection for victims, and prevention, while ensuring human rights are protected online," the statement added.

Philemon Yang, President of the UN General Assembly, emphasised that with the adoption of the document, countries "have at hand the tools and means to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, protecting people and their rights online."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor