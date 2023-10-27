UNGA President expresses condolences to families of 35 UN staff members who have lost lives in Israel-Hamas war

New York [US], October 27 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Thursday (US local time) expressed his condolences to the families of 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in providing humanitarian service during the Israel-Hamas war.

"I join the Secretary-General in expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in the noble cause of humanitarian service," the UNGA President said while addressing the tenth Emergency Special Session of the UNGA in New York.

"I also take this opportunity to pay tribute to the entire UNRWA staff and other humanitarian workers for their continued unwavering and heroic efforts under these very distressing circumstances," Francis said.

He said all parties to the Israel-Hamas war must abide by international humanitarian law and immediately create the necessary conditions to allow for an opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip.

"We must ensure that urgently needed lifesaving assistance reaches those in need from the delivery of basic foodstuff to the safe passage of humanitarian and medical staff," he said.

"Any action to the contrary to deprive the people of Gaza unimpeded access to essential livelihood supplies would be a clear violation of their human rights and an affront to international humanitarian law," he added.

The UNGA President condemned the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and said he "rejects the killings and the taking of civilian hostages, including women, children, and the elderly."

"The brutality of the Hamas assaults is shocking and unacceptable; and has no place I repeat, has no place in our world," he said.

He also condemned the targeting of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure by Israel.

"The ceaseless bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel and its consequences are deeply alarming. The right of self-defence does not and cannot lawfully give licence to undertake indiscriminate and disproportionate reprisal," he said.

"Thousands especially children, women, and the elderly are being killed, injured, maimed, and forcefully displaced, and hospitals are running tragically low on basic medical supplies. The rules of war dictate that on the ground, civilians and civilian installations must always be protected at all costs."

The UNGA President said: "Here, in this august chamber, our pre-eminent priority must be to protect and to save civilian lives."

"It is also regrettable that among the appalling loss of lives are United Nations personnel upon whom this organization depends to provide and deliver critical humanitarian support and other services to millions of Palestinians in dire need. I express my sincere solidarity with all those who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their sense of security or belonging," he said.

Meanwhile, as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters a decisive phase, Israeli Infantry, Armoured and Engineering forces accompanied by helicopter gunships of the Israel Air Force raided the centre of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. As part of the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery attacked targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Sajaya neighbourhood and throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) today also conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours. IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck Anti-tank missile launch sites, Command & control centres of Hamas terrorist operatives. The troops exited the area and no injuries were reported according to the IDF.

