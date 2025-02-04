UNGA President to visit India from today to deepen multilateral ties on global issues

New Delhi, Feb 4 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang is set to embark on an official visit to India from February 4 to February 8 at the invitation of the Government of India.

His visit aims to enhance bilateral relations and deepen multilateral cooperation on global issues such as international peace, security, and the 'Pact for the Future'.

Yang is scheduled to visit New Delhi and Bengaluru, with the latter often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India.

During his stay, Yang will engage in high-level discussions, including a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

His schedule also includes interactions with the UN Country Team in India, led by UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, President Yang will visit a public health facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

In Bengaluru, he is expected to tour key institutions, including the Infosys campus and the Indian Institute of Science, along with other important sites in both cities.

Before his India visit, President Yang concluded an official tour of Japan from January 31 to February 4.

In Tokyo, he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and JICA President Akihiko Tanaka.

He also paid tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing by laying a wreath at the cenotaph.

Born in the Republic of Cameroon, Philemon Yang previously served as the country's Prime Minister.

In June 2024, he was elected as the President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. His tenure, which began in September 2024, will continue until September 2025.

His visit to India is expected to further strengthen India's collaboration with the UN and reinforce global efforts on pressing international issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor