UNHCR welcomes Mali's new law to protect stateless persons

Bamako, July 1 The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomed Mali's recent adoption of an innovative law aimed at protecting the rights of stateless persons and improving their situation, according to a statement released.

"The adoption of this law marks a major step forward in human rights protection in Mali and clearly demonstrates the government's commitment to ending statelessness. It brings hope to thousands of vulnerable people," said Georges Patrick Menze, UNHCR acting representative in Mali.

According to UNHCR, the legislation defines statelessness, specifies the rights and duties of stateless persons, and proposes sustainable solutions. It covers stateless migrants and people born in Mali, guaranteeing equal rights to health, education, employment, housing and justice alongside Malian nationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law also protects stateless persons from penalties due to lack of legal documents, prohibits their expulsion except in certain cases, and allows them to acquire or confirm Malian nationality.

Many in Mali, especially nomadic groups, refugees and remote border communities, face statelessness due to lack of civil documentation.

Since 2017, with UNHCR support, Mali has naturalised nearly 2,400 people and provided civil documents to over 30,000 people.

UNHCR pledged continued support for implementing the law and urged ongoing international backing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor