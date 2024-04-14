UNICEF chief finally in Israel, meets with families of hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): For the first time since the outbreak of the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, arrived in Israel Sunday in order to "closely examine the situation since October 7 and its consequences for the children (up to the age of 18) in the region."

Russell met with members of the families of Israelis who have been held hostage in Gaza by Hamas for more than six months, including, Tomer Keshet, the cousin of Yarden Bibas, who was kidnapped together with his wife Shiri and their children Kafir and Ariel. Baby Kfir is the youngest hostage held in Gaza and turned one year old while in captivity.

The members of the families spoke about their difficult experiences and asked Russell to take the lead in an international message for the release of all the hostages, with an emphasis on the children.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russell made it clear that since the October 7 massacre, she has been calling for the unconditional release of all the hostages. Russell, who listened to the stories of the family members, was moved to tears during the conversation with them.

She will also hold meetings with organisations working on the issue and visit the Schneider Medical Center that treated many of the children who returned from Hamas captivity. (ANI/TPS)

