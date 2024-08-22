Unicef seeks $16.5 mn for mpox response in Africa

Nairobi, Aug 22 The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on Thursday appealed for $16.5 million to scale up mpox response in east and southern Africa.

UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli, said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the new strain of mpox is a serious threat to vulnerable children and families, Xinhua news agency reported.

Children and vulnerable communities are on the verge of an expanding outbreak of mpox in the region as 200 confirmed cases have been detected across Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa, the statement said.

"Aside from immediate lifesaving response, risk communication efforts and cross-border collaboration, investments in overall health system strengthening, continuity of essential services and targeted focus on programs that support overall child well-being must be prioritised," Kadilli said.

The UN children's agency warned concerns are rising over new public health emergencies as communities grapple with other ongoing crises. It said the new variant of the mpox virus (clade Ib) has been detected in all affected countries except South Africa, which is causing concern due to its potential for wider transmission across age groups, particularly young children.

Burundi has so far confirmed more than 170 mpox cases in 26 out of the 49 districts in the country, Unicef said.

It noted that children and adolescents aged below 20 years constitute nearly 60 per cent of cases detected, with children under five years old comprising 21 per cent of cases.

Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda have been struggling with multiple emergencies, including drought and floods, in addition to the immediate concerns posed by the virus, Unicef said.

The UN agency also warned concerns remain over the secondary impact of mpox outbreaks on children and adolescents, including stigma, discrimination, and disruptions to schooling and learning.

"Drawing from experiences gained during responses to HIV, Covid-19, and Ebola outbreaks, there must be a collective effort to prioritise plans for supporting survivors, combating stigma, and facilitating continuity of basic social services, especially learning and children's reintegration into school and community," Unicef said.

