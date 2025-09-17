UNICEF warns of endless cycle of crisis facing children in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 : Children of Afghanistan have been facing an endless cycle of crisis threatening both their present and future, as warned by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), reported Khamma Press.

In a statement released, UNICEF emphasised that access to quality education, healthcare, clean water, and child protection was becoming nothing less than a lifeline to the children of Afghanistan.

UNICEF noted that the support from the Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan had helped in the delivery of essential services to the children in need, as reported by the Khamma Press.

Furthermore, international aid groups have continuously emphasised that no group has been more vulnerable than that of the children in Afghanistan, suffering the most significant consequences of the crisis.

The deteriorating conditions of the children highlight the scale of the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan, where decades of conflict, poverty and restrictions have eroded the fundamental rights and opportunities of children.

UNICEF's renewed appeal throws light on the urgent need for global action to ensure the children of Afghanistan are not just left behind but also have access to the desperately needed support, as quoted by Khamma Press.

Earlier on September 15, recently deported Afghan refugees from Pakistan have stated that they have been facing severe hardships, according to Tolo News.

The refugees say that they were expelled suddenly by Pakistan and are now facing severe hardships. Bibi Shams, one of the many returnees, sharing her difficulties faced during displacement, stated that she was in need of aid.

"We need land to build homes, and my children are hungry. We need help. Winter is coming, and we are in need of aid," said Shams, as quoted by Tolo News.

Dua, another returnee, highlighted the problems with insufficient aid and shelters.

"There has been some aid, but it's not enough. Among us are refugees who have neither homes nor shelter. They need to be cared for and all their needs addressed," said Dua, as quoted by Tolo News.

Arafat Jamal, Head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Afghanistan, stated that a total of nearly 1,00,000 Afghans had been deported from Pakistan during the first week of September, according to Tolo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor