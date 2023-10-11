Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Papua New Guinea in digital solutions

New Delhi [India], October 11 : The Memorandum of Understanding was approved between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Papua New Guinea on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has given its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding which was signed between the two nations on July 28 this year.

"The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences and digital technologies-based solutions (viz. INDIA STACK) in the implementation of digital transformational initiatives of both the country. The MoU shall come into effect from the date of signature of the parties and shall remain in force for a period of 3 years," the Cabinet said in an official press release.

Its impact would be seen in the form of bilateral cooperation in the area of digital public infrastructure (DPI) that will be improved on both a G2G and B2B basis.

The MoU anticipates that increased collaboration will result in job possibilities in the IT industry.

"MeitY is collaborating with a number of countries and multilateral agencies for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the ICT domain. Over the period, MeitY has entered into MoUs/MoCs/Agreements with its counterpart organizations/agencies from various countries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain. This is in consonance with the various initiatives taken by Government of India such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India etc. to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. In this changing paradigm, there is an imminent need for exploring business opportunities, sharing of best practices and attracting investments in the digital sector with the objective of enhancing mutual cooperation," the press release added.

India has recently shown that it is a leader in the development of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and has effectively delivered services to the general public even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, many nations have expressed interest in signing MoUs with India and benefiting from its experiences.

