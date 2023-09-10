Union Minister Hardeep Puri meets COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber during G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met the President-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam during G20India.

The meeting between the two ministers took place on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Global Biofuels Alliance at G20 in the national capital.

"Met my friend HE Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology of UAE; MD & Group CEO of @ADNOCGroup & President-Designate for #COP28 at #BharatMandapam during #G20India on the day PM

@narendramodi Ji launched the #GlobalBiofuelsAllianceAtG20," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of world leaders, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri has said that it is a moment for celebration and rejoicing, adding that India has set a target of achieving 20 per cent biofuels blending by 2025.

“I can tell you as someone who has been associated with the ethanol and biofuels story for something like a decade and a half, today is a historic day. A moment for celebration and rejoicing, because the Global Biofuels Alliance, has just been announced by the Prime Minister, who along with other world leaders, including two of the world's major biofuel producers-the United States and Brazil and others who are consuming and producing countries of biofuels. 19 countries in all and 12 international organisations have got together to form the International Biofuels Alliance," he said.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.

Hardeep Singh Puri further elaborated on the targets India had for biofuels and said that up to 2014, we had only 1.5 per cent of biofuels blending in our fuels.

Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries.

This Alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy lesson-sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide.

