Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri concludes "fruitful, productive" visit to Iceland

Reykjavik [Iceland], July 13 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri concluded a "fruitful and productive" visit to Iceland, highlighting the shared spirit of innovation and positive energy between the two nations.

During his visit, Deputy Permanent Secretary of State of Iceland, Bergdis Ellertsdottir hosted a dinner for Puri.

The Icelandic Ambassador to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson and several experts from the energy, trade, and multilateral sectors also attended the dinner. Puri expressed his gratitude to the people and energy professionals of Iceland for their warmth and hospitality.

India & Iceland may be geographically apart, but we share the common spirit of innovation and positive energy to take our people towards a glorious future. Concluded a very fruitful & productive visit to Iceland with a dinner graciously hosted for the Indian delegation by Deputy… pic.twitter.com/rhtWMCfQ7k — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2025

"We were joined by the Icelandic Ambassador to India, Amb. Benedikt Hoskuldsson, and several energy, trade and multilateral experts. Deeply grateful to the people and energy professionals of Iceland for their warmth and hospitality," he added.

Earlier, the Union Minister attended the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria and highlighted that India aims to increase its hydrocarbons exploration acreage to 0.5 million sq km by 2025 and 1.0 million sq km by 2030.

With 2.5 lakh sq km open for exploration under OALP Round-10, and being close to discovering a Guyana-scale oilfield in the Andaman Sea, India is in the midst of one of the most ambitious plans to enhance the efforts to drill for more and further enhance hydrocarbons exploration in the country, said the Minister at 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

India is making significant efforts to increase its traditional fossil-based energy production, and the latest push is to explore the Andaman region.

India plans to explore and drill for hydrocarbons with renewed momentum by exploring 2.5 lakh sq km under OALP-Round 10.

The minister interacted on 'Oil Markets: Energy Security, Growth and Prosperity' with an audience of leaders, captains and professionals of the global energy sector at the Seminar.

