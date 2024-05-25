Union Minister Jaishankar urges everybody voting today for "turnout in record numbers"

New Delhi [India], May 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cast his vote on Saturday morning at a polling booth in the national capital and urged everyone to turn up in stength to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections that began this morning.

EAM Jaishankar was one of the first at his designated polling booth to cast his vote.

"Cast my vote in New Delhi this morning. Urge all voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote in this sixth phase of the elections," he posted on X, with a picture of him sharing his inked finger.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1794197972814893471

The Minister expressed his confidence that the Voters of Delhi would once again support the Modi government and Viksit Bharat.

"We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country," he said.

"I believe that the voters in Delhi will once again support Viksit Bharat and the Modi government," he stressed.

Earlier on Friday, in an interview toJaishankar said that the BJP would be making huge strides in the southern states while doubling its hold on the northern states.

Trashing Opposition parties' claim that BJP will be 'Dakshin mein saaf aur uttar mein half' (rout in the south, and half in the north), Jaishankar said that the Modi government will return to power with an even bigger majority.

On being asked about BJP's '400 paar' slogan, Jaishankar acknowledged that this is an 'ambitious target' but said that the number has not been floated just like that, and there is a huge calculation behind it.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning today across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

