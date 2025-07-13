Union Minister JP Nadda reviews fertilizer collaboration during visit to Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden facility

Ras Al Khair [Saudi Arabia], July 13 : Union Minister of Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda visited Ma'aden's phosphate production facilities in Ras Al Khair, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, on Sunday, engaging with its leadership to review ongoing collaborations between the two countries.

Nadda is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom and is accompanied by senior officers and representatives of a number of fertiliser companies.

During his visit to the facility, Nadda highlighted the discussions with the Chairman of Ma'aden's Phosphate Business, Hassan Al-Ali, focusing on the supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and long-term fertiliser contracts crucial for India's agricultural sector.

"Visited Ma'aden's impressive phosphate production facilities in Ras Al Khair, Eastern Province, along with representatives from Indian fertilizer companies. We had detailed discussions with the leadership of Ma'aden's Phosphate Business, led by Chairman Mr. Hassan Al-Ali, to review the ongoing collaboration with Indian partners, particularly the supply of DAP and long-term fertilizer contracts that play a crucial role in supporting India's agricultural needs," he stated in a post on X.

Ma'aden is the leading mining and metals company in Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Nadda also interacted with Indian-origin professionals working at Ma'aden, highlighting the significant Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, noting that over 2.7 million Indians reside and work there while emphasising the deep-rooted affection for India among them.

"What truly stood out during the visit was meeting several Indian-origin professionals working at Ma'aden in different capacities. Speaking with them was a warm and enriching experience. Saudi Arabia is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, with over 2.7 million Indians living and working here. No matter where they are or what role they play, there's a deep-rooted affection for India that always shines through. It's always a joy to meet fellow Indians abroad. The shared stories, smiles, and sense of belonging are a reminder of how strong our global community truly is," he added in the same post.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Minister engaged with the Chairman of the Saudi-India Business Council, Abdulaziz Al Qahtani, along with the business community in Dammam in the country's Eastern Province, with discussions on the expansion of the economic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, Nadda stated that he had a "fruitful meeting" with Al Qahtani and held an in-depth discussion on the growing economic partnership and increasing collaboration between companies from both nations.

The Union Minister also highlighted the vast investment opportunities in India across sectors such as fertilisers, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, encouraging Saudi businesses to participate actively in India's growth journey.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Abdulaziz Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Saudi-India Business Council, and engaged with key members of the vibrant business community in Dammam, Eastern Province. We had in-depth discussions on the growing economic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, and the increasing collaboration between companies from both nations. Highlighted the vast investment opportunities available across diverse sectors in Indiaincluding fertilisers, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and moreand encouraged Saudi businesses to actively participate in India's growth journey," Nadda stated in the post.

